Despite what some factions of this country may believe, there’s absolutely no denying this country’s history and legacy of slavery. Its roots are so deep and so intertwined in our nation’s past, present and future that it’s full implications can sometimes be hard to fully explore in just one history class, one book, or even one month.



Advertisement

That’s why The Root is proud to exclusively announce the upcoming premiere of a brand new docuseries that’s set to center around “the legacy of slavery and how our shared history can create a better future.” Per a press release sent, this upcoming four-part series, titled One Thousand Years of Slavery—The Untold Story, will be executive produced by Angela Bassett and her husband Courtney B. Vance underneath their Bassett Vance Productions banner in tandem with MTV Entertainment Studios and the Smithsonian Channel.

More on One Thousand Years of Slavery—The Untold Story per press release:

This four-part limited series uncovers the truth of a 1,000-year story of slavery around the world, as leading Black actors, celebrities and influencers such as Debbie Allen, Valerie Jarrett, Lorraine Toussaint, Soledad O’Brien, CCH Pounder, Senator Cory Booker, Marc Morial and Dulé Hill, among others, go on journeys to confront their personal connection to slavery and its legacy today. From Africa to the Caribbean, from New Orleans to Istanbul, this special series explores slavery’s lasting and personal impact on individuals and society in order to reframe history. Slated to debut every Monday in February, Courtney B. Vance lends his voice to narrate all four-episodes of the limited series.

“As an executive producer on One Thousand Years of Slavery, Bassett Vance Productions wanted to tell the globally comprehensive history of slavery,” Angela Bassett said in a statement. “Finding the right partner and audience who share common beliefs and values was absolutely imperative as we navigate a topic that still haunts us decades later. ‘One Thousand Years of Slavery’ stretches the canvas beyond the 400 years we’ve traditionally learned about, and I’m thrilled to bring this storytelling to life with Smithsonian Channel.”

Added Vance, “The Smithsonian Channel and Smithsonian brand are known around the world as a trusted resource that makes history accessible for all. We couldn’t think of a better outlet to tell this important and increasingly relevant history. We are incredibly proud to be part of this journey.”

Head of Smithsonian Channel and SVP of MTV News and Docs James Blue expressed similar sentiments: One Thousand Years of Slavery–The Untold Story examines the slave trade writ large providing viewers several perspectives on the global trade and resistance to it. I am proud that Smithsonian Channel is home to Bassett Vance’s debut production for the MTV Entertainment Group to which we greatly benefited from their insight, expertise and passion. This is just the beginning of our collaboration.”