For the first time since compiling its catalogue of top-paid athletes, Forbes counts nada-one woman in this year’s list.

That’s right, Serena Williams takes some time off to have a baby and boom, it’s an all-dude bonanza, which tells you a little something about the pay disparity between male and female athletes on the whole.

Last year, Williams, with $8 million in winnings and $19 million in endorsements, landed in the 51st spot on the list. For perspective, tennis player Roger Federer’s endorsements added up to about $65 million in the last year. He secured the number 7 spot this year.

As for the top earner for 2018? That would be boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., who netted $275 million off of his 2017 match with Conor McGregor (he landed at the #4 spot). That fight, designed as a cash grab for all involved, lasted a little more than a half hour—if you do the math, that’s about $7,500 a minute.

Rounding out the rest of the top five are soccer players Lionel Messi (#2), Cristiano Ronaldo (#3), and Neymar (#5). LeBron James, with $85.5 million in total earnings for 2017, was only the 6th highest-paid athlete.

Congrats to Floyd and all the other dudes, I guess.