Photo: Joe Robbins (Getty Images)

In an incident that can only be described as disturbing, former West Virginia running back Justin Crawford has been charged with incest, child molestation, sodomy and enticing a child for indecent purposes after his wife caught him in a sexual situation with a 12-year-old girl.



According to Ledger-Enquirer, Crawford’s wife, Chakeya Crawford, caught her 23-year-old husband standing over the girl around 5 a.m. Saturday morning. A naked Crawford ran into the kitchen to cover up, claiming his wife had startled him. Initially, he told police nothing happened. He then admitted to having sex—but claimed it was the girl’s idea. The girl reportedly told her mother Crawford had sexually assaulted her.

Advertisement

The girl was taken for a medical exam, which included a sexual assault kit, the Ledger-Enquirer reports.

Crawford was taken into custody Saturday and is being held without bond. Crawford transferred from junior college to WVU in 2015, where he played for two seasons before going undrafted by the NFL. He would later get a shot with the Atlanta Falcons but was cut before the season began.