It looks as if the jaws of justice are slowly, but steadily squeezing the breath out of Donald “Can’t Keep It in His Pants” Trump as an ex- Trump World Tower doorman has been released from a “catch and kill”-contract, and can now come forward and speak about an alleged affair Trump had with an ex-housekeeper which supposedly resulted in a child.

Dino Sajudin, the former doorman, is reportedly now able to talk about a contract he entered into after negotiations with American Media Inc., publishers of the National Enquirer, on Nov. 15, 2015.

CNN has exclusively obtained a copy of the “source agreement” between Sajudin and AMI, which is owned by David Pecker, and reports that the contract states that AMI has exclusive rights to Sajudin’s story but does not mention the details of the story beyond saying, “Source shall provide AMI with information regarding Donald Trump’s illegitimate child...”

The contract also states that Sajudin received $30,000 for the story about a month after the contract was signed, through an amendment. The agreement notes that Sajudin’s silence should last “in perpetuity” and that if he breached that provision, he would be responsible for making a $1 million payment to AMI.

“Mr. Sajudin has been unable to discuss the circumstances regarding his deal with American Media Inc. and the story that he sold to them, due to a significant financial penalty,” his lawyer, Marc Held told CNN.



“Just recently, AMI released Mr. Sajudin from the terms of his agreement and he is now able to speak about his personal experience with them, as well as his story, which is now known to be one of the ‘catch and kill’ pieces. Mr. Sajudin hopes the truth will come out in the very near future.”



In April, Sajudin told CNN he claims to have knowledge of a relationship Trump had with his former housekeeper that resulted in a child. AMI at that time said his story was “not credible” and the White House did not comment.

CNN reports that Sajudin’s allegation that Trump fathered a child out of wedlock has not been independently confirmed by any of the outlets that have investigated the story.

Held said that now that Sajudin has been released from the agreement with AMI, he would no longer be liable for the $1 million if he spoke out. “He’s a blue-collar worker and a million dollars would have ruined him for life,” Held told CNN.



Of course, the president’s former lawyer and personal fixer, Michael Cohen, had his hands all over this, saying to the AP in April, that he “discussed Sajudin’s story with the magazine when the tabloid was working on it,” but then, acting as Trump’s spokesperson, denied knowing anything “beforehand about the Enquirer payment to the ex-doorman.”

Cohen pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight charges of tax fraud, false statements to a bank and campaign finance violations tied to his work for Trump, including working on another “catch and kill” agreement with a former Playboy Playmate, Karen McDougal, to keep the affair from going public. The publisher of AMI, David Pecker, has received immunity in the Cohen case for providing details of the payments to prosecutors, a source confirmed to CNN on Friday, which produced fabulous screenshots such as this one:

I wait with bated breath, buttered popcorn and barely unrepressed glee for Sajudin’s tea to spill. Is there another little Trumplestilskin out there??? It wouldn’t be the first time a politician made a baby with the help, but more than that, it is just another indication of how this president conducts his sordid affairs (big pun intended.)

