Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic details of domestic violence.

The only thing more abhorrent than putting your hands on the mother of your child is putting your hands on the mother of your child in front of your child.

Sadly, former NFL player Zac Stacy was caught on video doing all of the above, and after a brief stint on the run, I’m relieved to report that the 30-year-old coward was arrested Thursday night in Florida, per the New York Post:

Former Jet Zac Stacy was arrested in Florida Thursday night after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend last weekend in front of their 5-month-old son, authorities said. The 30-year-old former NFL running back was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief over the caught-on-camera assault of his [child’s] mother, Kristin Evans, at her home on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police and an arrest affidavit obtained by the Post, Stacy “struck [Evans] on the right side of her head, and picked her up and threw her against the television, causing it to crack and fall over. He continued yelling at her and striking her while she got up from the floor, and picked her up again and threw her into the baby’s bouncy chair.

“While she was still on the floor pleading for him to stop, he picked her up and body-slammed her onto a baby walker, causing the object to break.”

Per a straining order that was in place prior to Stacy’s most recent assault, Evans accused Stacy of repeatedly abusing her since she became pregnant with their child last year. Evans provided TMZ with disturbing pictures of prior bruises and wounds that she incurred during an encounter with Stacy back in August to corroborate her claims.

Prior to Stacy’s apprehension, Evans took to social media to provide details about his car in order to aid his arrest. However, after he was arrested, she used the same platform to challenge the state to hit him with additional charges.

“Personally I feel the state should have several more charges, but thank you to everyone who made this possible!!! We are halfway there,” she posted on Instagram. “CONVICTION & SENTENCING NEXT!”

As the news of Stacy’s heinous actions began to circulate, Green Baby Packers receiver Davante Adams and other current and former NFL stars took to social media to voice their disgust at what transpired.

“I’m not retweeting the video but ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL,” Adams tweeted. “Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can’t believe what I just saw.”

Thankfully, Evans and her child are safe, but she’s insistent upon using her own unfortunate situation as a catalyst to help other victims of domestic violence. On Thursday, she launched a GoFundMe campaign “to raise awareness for domestic violence victims and become an advocate.”

“I want to encourage all men and women who have been a victim of domestic violence to reach out to your local domestic violence center for help and I would like to help provide better resources for them,” she wrote.



