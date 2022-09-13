A former white Philly officer is headed to a third-degree murder trial for shooting and killing a Black motorist in December 2017, according to The Associated Press. Prosecutors say the cop shot Dennis Plowden Jr. within seconds of reaching him while other officers chose to hold their fire.



Attorneys for former officer Eric Ruch Jr. insist he was “distraught” after learning he killed Plowden. Per AP News, Ruch noticed Plowden’s right hand was in his pocket and thought he was reaching for a gun. However, Ruch discovered that he was holding heroin and not a firearm. Turns out the police assumed Plowden’s car was a part of a homicide which they learned later was not.

“As soon as my client discovered it was heroin and not a gun, he was upset. He was distraught,” Mischak said via AP News.

So he’s supposed to get a pass because he felt bad? Kim Potter had a red-faced meltdown on the stand and even though her sentence was a slap on the wrist, she still got served a conviction for killing Daunte Wright. Ruch’s attorney David Mischak urged the jury to consider the two-minute chase prior to Plowden’s death (as if the chase was enough to justify killing him).

However, this situation alone is only an addition to Ruch’s filthy record of complaints that may sway a jury.

More about Ruch’s background from AP News:

Ruch is one of three city police officers facing murder charges filed by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner over their on-duty actions. In his case, the jury will also weigh voluntary manslaughter and a weapons charge. The bullet from Ruch’s gun went through Plowden’s raised left hand before hitting him in the head. He died at a hospital the following day, according to testimony from his widow, Tania Bond, who briefly took the stand. She won a $1.2 million wrongful death settlement from the city. Ruch was fired about 10 months after the Plowden shooting.