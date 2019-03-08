Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

The former Fox News executive who left the fake news station amid scandal and landed a cushy spot in Trump’s White House resigned as the White House communications director on Thursday, after serving Trump for less than a year.



The formal statement is that Shine will continue working with Trump on his 2020 reelection campaign.

“Bill Shine has done an outstanding job working for me and the administration. We will miss him in the White House, but look forward to working together on the 2020 presidential campaign, where he will be totally involved,” Trump said in a statement, The Hill reports.

Depending on which rumors you believe, Shine’s abrupt exit comes at the behest of Trump who was unhappy that the former Fox News executive wasn’t working hard enough to get him better press coverage. Or, Trump believes he doesn’t need a communications director because he’s his own best messenger.

Shine was supposedly hired to help shape Trump’s image but it would take a full on construction team the size of which help build the disastrous Trump Taj Mahal to make Trump into a decent person. So with that, Shine is out.

