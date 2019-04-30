Photo: Mesquite Police Department (AP Photo)

We’ve wondered for months what Amber Guyger—the former Dallas police officer who shot and killed 26-year-old Botham Jean in his own apartment—was thinking in the immediate aftermath of Jean’s murder and now we finally have an answer.

WFAA-TV has obtained a copy of Guyger’s five-minute 911 call to dispatchers and it’s just as unsettling as we all imagined.



After introducing herself as an off-duty police officer and providing her current address, Guyger frantically pleads her innocence by declaring that she thought she was in her own apartment and “shot someone”.

Most disturbingly, instead of immediately expressing remorse for her actions and what had just occurred, she repeatedly laments the fact that she’s “going to lose her job”—something she mentions 19 times over the course of the call before eventually apologizing to Jean.

“I didn’t mean to. I didn’t mean to,” she says at one point. “I didn’t mean to. I’m sorry.”

“Holy shit. I thought it was my apartment. I thought it was my apartment,” she says later in the call. “Holy shit. I thought it was my apartment. Oh my god.”

Jean can also be heard moaning in agony throughout the call.

Guyger’s murder trial is scheduled to begin on August 12.

Last week, prosecutors dropped at least nine cases involving Guyger, most of which are drug charges related to a January 2018 traffic stop.