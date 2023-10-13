Everything You Need to Know for Your 1st Visit to Walt Disney World

DISNEY’S ALL-STAR MOVIES RESORT TOUR: Everything You Need To Know!

If you’re planning to stay on Disney property, you can choose from value, moderate or deluxe hotels. Value is a very nice basic hotel with a food court, a pool, and probably not much else for amenities. What they lack in extras, they make up for in cool themes and charm. If you have younger kids, these are smart, cost-effective choices.

One step up from that is a slightly more expensive moderate hotel that offers unique dining, activities and alternate resort transportation like Friendship Boats and the Disney Skyliner. These are great for families with teenagers who may want a little freedom and space.