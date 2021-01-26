Everything We Know About Kellyanne Conway, Her Daughter and That Nude Photo

Kellyanne Conway and her daughter Claudia take their seats at the Women’s Empowerment Panel, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at the White House. Photo : Pablo Martinez Monsivais ( Getty Images )

When President Trump’s senior and arguably most trusted adviser, Kellyanne Conway, leader of the undead, announced that she was leaving the Trump administration to handle issues at home, we all saw it coming.



The house had essentially become a warzone, with Kellyanne working for Trump; her husband, George, co-founding and running the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump organization that poked fun at the former president’s inept ability to run a country; and Claudia Conway, their daughter, who was capturing it all and posting it to social media.



At just 16, Claudia Conway established a social media presence that made her a part of the resistance. She’d become a voice in the movement for those who wanted to see the Trump administration blown up, and she was doing it from the inside. She posted videos calling out white supremacy inside the White House. She posted a video showing her mom sick with the coronavirus. She posted videos of her mom yelling at her. She posted everything. But somewhere in there things took a dark turn—or maybe they were always dark—where it went from funny moments with the Conways to “What the fuck is going on in the Conway house?!”



Within the last month, Claudia posted a video of her mom yelling at her, which caused a huge uproar on social media. In two videos, both posted to TikTok and now deleted, Claudia shared videos of her mom in different stages of rage.



From Insider:



The first compilation video, which currently has over 1.5 million views, features text that reads “A COVID recap with Kelly.” In the video, a voice that appears to belong to Kellyanne, can be heard cursing at and yelling at Claudia, telling her that she posts lies about her family. In the second video compilation, currently boasting three million views, the voice said, “You’re never gonna record another f—-ing thing in your life, it’s going for a forensic analysis,” seemingly referring to Claudia’s phone. Claudia is also seemingly being swiped at in the video, and asks the person behind the camera to stop.

Then Claudia posted several notes claiming that this video wasn’t that bad, adding that she didn’t want her mother to go to jail. In one of her posts, Claudia claims that her mother wanted her to write an “essay apology thing,” claiming that her mother wasn’t abusive (this will be important later in this story).

Police reportedly showed up to the Conways home to issue a welfare check, which was also captured on video but no one was removed from the home.



Then, in the year of our lord, Nikolas Ajagu and his Jordan 1 Diors, a topless photo of the 16-year-old reportedly and allegedly, and all of the other “lys” that will keep police and lawyers off our line, appeared on her mother’s Twitter account under the new dumbly named “Fleets” feature.



From the New York Post:



“Apparently that’s real and here’s what I guess happened,” the teen said. “The picture’s from months ago and I’m assuming that when my mom took my phone — any time she’s taken it because she takes it all the time — she took a picture of that, so that was on her phone. “And I guess she accidentally posted it, or somebody hacked her,” Claudia continued in the post, which was also deleted but saved by users on Twitter. “But nobody would ever have any photo like that ever. So, Kellyanne, you’re going to f–king jail.” “My mom deserves to go to jail,” she said in the videos that reappeared on Twitter. “That’s unreal. She’s the only person that has it.” Reached by phone Tuesday, Kellyanne, who was an adviser to former President Donald Trump, said she was “sitting here with Claudia” before saying, “We have no comment” and hanging up.

Then Claudia posted this video to social media, claiming that it wasn’t a forced video and that she’s taking a break from social media altogether.

Here is hoping that the Conways find their way, assuming something is actually happening, allegedly.