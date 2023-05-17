Everyone knows there’s no such thing as running into Target for a few things. Even when you have the best intentions of sticking to your list, the force inside that red and white multiverse pulls you down other aisles you weren’t planning to shop.

But lately, I’ve been justifying my impulse buys by supporting the amazing Black-owned brands featured in the store and on the website. Believe me when I tell you, there’s something by us for us in almost every department.

So on your next Target run, check out some of the things I can’t wait to get my hands on this summer. And the best part? Everything is $30 or less.