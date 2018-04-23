Photo: David J. Phillip (Getty Images)

On Saturday, while President Donald Von Lazy ThotFace Trump was chilling at his Florida plantation hideaway revamped to look like a luxe golf course, his wife was attending the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush.



One would think that the president of the United States—the president who, when he was a civilian, was highly critical of then President Barack Obama’s golf schedule—would have delayed his golf trip so that he could attend the funeral of a former first lady.

Well, one would be wrong. The president is a petty slob who lives for drama, and as such, couldn’t get past the fact that the Bush family, all of the Bush family, hates his ass.

So, at the funeral, Trump’s wife was seated next to former President Barack “T’Challa” Obama, and, at first, I thought there was something wrong with the images I was seeing, but it turns out that Melania Trump was indeed captured smiling; as she, too, appears to love Obama more than her husband.

I don’t blame her, and Twitter was quick to point it out:

