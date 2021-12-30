Sigh.

When last we left NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers, he was lying about being vaccinated—all while running up the I Ain’t Shit meter by attending Halloween parties, not wearing a mask during press conferences or games while on the sidelines, and pretty much doing everything humanly possible to blatantly violate the league’s COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players. (Although Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley would beg to differ.)

He was also taking advantage of his contentious relationship with the Green Bay Packers by doing all of the above, while simultaneously bitching and moaning about how the franchise—for whom he’s played his entire 17-year professional career—has done him dirty by drafting his heir-apparent in Jordan Love instead of adorning the three-time NFL MVP with an upgraded arsenal of weaponry.

In short, instead of taking responsibility for his own decisions, this petulant 38-year-old, who spends his afternoons kicking and screaming for his bottle on the floor, is somehow always the victim. And after advocating for Ivermectin, swearing that COVID-19 vaccines don’t work because breakthrough cases are very much a thing, and literally complaining that if science cannot be questioned—the same science that is saving lives as the coronavirus continues to elbow-drop everything in sight—then it must be propaganda during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth finally had enough of his shit.

On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, the former Baltimore Ravens cornerback-turned-sports commentator had some things to get off of his chest after his ESPN colleague, Dan Graziano, dismissed Rodgers for “spewing dangerous nonsense.”

“He’s a really good quarterback, you can’t argue that point,” Foxworth began. “I don’t know if you guys watched 30 Rock, but there was the ‘The Bubble’ episode where Jon Hamm was so handsome that he could do or say anything and everyone pretended like it made sense. Like, Aaron Rodgers throwing the ball, it is so handsome, and he thinks that he can say or do anything. It’s at the point where we start to believe that maybe [Packers general manager] Brian Gutekunst has failed him. But in actuality, no!”

Foxworth then goes off about how Rodgers is surrounded by a stout defense, a great offensive line, a solid running back in A.J. Dillon, and the best receiver in the league, Davante Adams.

“All this is happening and [Rodgers is] still like ‘Nah, I’m good. Because you drafted that quarterback one time and it hurt my feelings, and you let one of my slot receivers go one time. We’ve got to get Randall Cobb back,’” he said. “Like, it seems kind of outrageous.”



It does. But Foxworth wasn’t done there.

“This, combined with the misinformation that he’s putting out, it just feels like he has this victim complex, that he wants everyone to feel sorry for him,” he said. “He’s like ‘No, everyone’s jumping down my throat because I said something that was vastly against science and dangerous! Why are you so mean to me?! I just want to have a debate! Oh, this team won’t do all the things that I want! Why are you so mean to me, why do you treat me so bad?’

“You are not the victim, Aaron Rodgers! You are possibly the best quarterback we’ve seen. You’ve won a Super Bowl, tons of MVP awards. Stop trying to feel sorry for yourself, because we’re not going to. And if you want to hear something or read something about COVID, there’s plenty of stuff. Do not go to a podcaster for your COVID research information, and then spew it out and have people believe it only because you throw a football really, really well, Jon Hamm! Chill out, Jon Hamm! Go throw a football really well, and if you want to get involved in this stuff, learn about it!”

Foxworth continued, “And don’t complain when people come down on you. Because you are challenging widely-accepted scientific beliefs. When you do that, you get a lot of backlash. If you think you’re right, that’s fine! You think you’re Copernicus, go ahead! You are the first to say that it’s a real different world, go ahead. I guarantee that Copernicus got ridiculed. It’s going to happen. You’re going to get a couple of mean tweets when you tell people that you’re not so sure about getting the vaccine.

“And no one’s mad at you about not getting the vaccine. You can choose to not get vaccinated. But then follow the protocols. Stand up and take that heat. Cole Beasley did it. [Indianapolis Colts quarterback] Carson Wentz did it. [Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk] Cousins did it. That is something you can choose to do. People are mad at you because you lied about it and forced them to put themselves at risk without giving them that information. That is the problem. Stop pretending like everyone’s all coming down on you because you dared to think outside the box, you dared to think for yourself. Fine, think for yourself! But be honest while you’re doing so. And no one is going to feel sorry for you, so stop whining to whoever you whine about that.”‘

He said what he said and I couldn’t agree more. There’s nothing worse than somebody who always finds a way to paint themselves as the victim, and Aaron Rodgers is the poster child of doing exactly that. It’s like his white fragility mutated into a new strain of insufferable bullshit.

Thank you for doing the Lord’s work, Domonique. Your commitment to the cause hasn’t gone unnoticed.