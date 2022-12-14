Raise your hand if you’re surprised that Erykah Badu is releasing her own weed strain. Honestly, I’m kind of shocked this hasn’t already happened.

While appearing in a video with rapper Berner, the singer announced their collaboration, “That Badu.” She described it as having a “very faint lemon” smell.



“The first time we demoed it, it was about four of us and we had one spliff, no tobacco. And we each hit it two or three times and we were like comatose,” Badu said. “But then, the next time we did the experiment, we each hit it one time and we had such a wonderful experience.”

Berner sits down with Erykah Badu to discuss new strain and mushroom tea!

For cannabis aficionados, the conversation between the two artists is fascinating. They break down the texture and taste differences of various strains. The Grammy-winner explains that she wanted to do something for women and mothers who need extra help dealing with life’s many challenges. She also said that while it doesn’t include detailed directions, “it comes with ancestors that will whisper in your ear, ‘Stop, my child.’”

“It’s really nice and natural, sort of like a ballad,” she said. “It just makes you move light and it kind of gets you through your day and you’re not zooted.”

When you see the headline “Erykah Badu Makes Her Own Weed,” it’s easy to see it as a joke. However, it’s clear the “Tyrone” singer put a lot of thought and care into this strain. She had a very specific purpose she was working toward and it seems like both she and Berner are very happy with the outcome.

The singer/actress also revealed details about her new mushroom tea box set, which Berner calls “the coolest part of our collab.” Per Vibe, the “set includes two psilocybin flavors (Ginger Magic, Earl Grey Creme), and two functional flavors (Golden Focus, Bergamot Brain Boost), as well as directions on how to prepare and consume them to maximize the experience.”

“These are really for your evenings or meditations or vision quests or evenings when you have an opportunity to commune with your mind,” Badu said. ”They’re very good for emotional balance, any kind of nervous system malfunction or dysfunction. Just a beautiful herb and a really great alternative to drinking caffeine.”

“That Badu” and the mushroom tea box set will reportedly be available for purchase on Berner’s Cookies site and might appear on Badu World Market later.