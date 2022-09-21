“Buss It” rapper Erica Banks caused a bit of a stir after her Instagram Close Friends Story was leaked. The screen recording caught the emcee discussing the kind of girls she likes to have around her when she goes to the club.

“If she don’t look how I want her to look, physically, I don’t want her to come because the look of everything is so important to me,” Banks said in the now public upload. “If she ain’t thick enough, no. Hair not did good enough? Nope. Can’t dress? Nope. Skinny? Nope!” she explained.

“It’s like, I don’t feel like I’m discriminating. I just want a certain type of look,” Banks adds. “She could be the sweetest girl I’ve ever met in my life, but if she don’t look the part, I don’t want her to come. It’s just not the vibe I’m on.”

“She can come to the cookout, she can come to the listening party, but the club? I feel like bitches gotta look a certain way to come,” she announced.

When people took to social media to chime in on Banks’ perceived shallowness, she did her best to set the record straight by stating:

“Everybody’s entitled to their own opinion & I’ve never been one to convince people of liking mine. My preference of who I club with when it comes to my brand has nothing to do with y’all. Y’all never liked me anyway so why would I care about what y’all think about anything I say?”

She added:

“Lastly, I love my skinny/smaller women with a passion. Let’s not get it misconstrued. However, when I go to the CLUB, I want thick bitches shakin ass everywhere! That’s my vibe. There are even skinny women in my music videos, most hand picked by me, so stop it”

Considering the trends of plastic surgery—especially the BBL (which Banks has admitted to have gotten herself)—her perspective isn’t surprising. The artist should also re-evaluate her “close friends” since one of them leaked the video.