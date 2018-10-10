Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

Former Attorney General Nat Turner Eric Holder is not your negro.



During a recent campaign event for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D)—who is currently on a quest to become the first black woman governor in American history—Holder told those in attendance when Republicans “go low” Democrats should “kick them.”

According to Holder, the suspected true Obama anger translator during his time in office, it’s time for Dems to be as “tough” and “dedicated” and committed as Republicans are, The Hill reports.

“Michelle [Obama] always says that, you know, ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. When they go low, we kick them. That’s what this new Democratic Party is about,” he said.



Holder, whose name has been floated as a possible presidential candidate in 2020 also added that Republicans use their power to manipulate the system.

“They’ve tried to racial gerrymander, they’ve tried to partisan gerrymander. ... They want to keep themselves in power. They want to cater to the special interests,” Holder said.

“We’re in this to win,” he added. “And the reality is if we don’t win, people who are less committed, less idealistic, less imbued with the values that make this nation really great, will run this country.”

The Hill notes that Holder’s comments come only a day after Hillary Clinton noted that the idea of civility with the Russians Republicans is a thing of the past.

“You cannot be civil with” the Republican Party because it “wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about,” Clinton said in an interview with CNN.



“If we are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again. But until then, the only thing that the Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength.”

And Holder is not here for the fuckshit.