Former Our President Barack Obama’s play cousin, Eric Holder, is reportedly strongly considering running for the White House in 2020, and if this is the case, it means we can all look forward to a few things:



A reworking of the national anthem by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly;

An inauguration all-white party;

All kinds of Fashion Nova coupon codes;

The end of Waffle House;

A respectable America.



According to The Washington Examiner, on Thursday, Black God’s favorite White House reporter, April Ryan, tweeted that the former Obama-era attorney general told her to her face that he was “seriously considering throwing his hat into the ring for a 2020 presidential bid!”



Holder’s name has been floated as a possible to take seriously in 2020, but Holder had always been coy about whether or not he’d actually run. The Examiner notes that Obama’s mans-and-’nem is expected to make his decision by the end of the year.

Holder has also been vocal recently about his disdain for America’s least favorite white supremacist-in-chief. So, if he isn’t running he’s been doing a lot of things that look like running.

He’s called for the Department of Justice and the FBI to stand up to President Trump asinine requests. Holder was a prominent voice opposing Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy that ripped migrant children from their parents. And recently, he called for Trump to cancel his summit with the Russian Suge Knight, Vladimir Putin.

The Examiner notes that Holder also “stirred speculation by visiting states like early-voting New Hampshire.”

“Definitive” ranking of potential 2020 Democratic candidates released by CNN has Holder in sixth place.

While Holder might be considered a long shot for America’s top seat, two years before the 2016 election, no one figured a slow-witted real estate huckster whose skin looked like he had been subjected to uranium radiation could ever become president.

CNN is also underestimating the line dancing effect that the Obamas had on the American public. We want to Cha-Cha slide again and Holder, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and possibly Bernie Sanders are the only ones that can bring back that jubilation.