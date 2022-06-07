When you’re talking about a Black woman’s beauty routine, it all comes down to the products. From the shampoo we use in our hair to the moisturizer we use on our skin, we’re constantly looking for the best products on the market made to address our unique concerns. But while there are plenty of products made for us and by us, they aren’t always easy to find. And when we finally get our hands on them, we hold on for dear life.



After years of shopping at traditional beauty supply stores for the products she needed, Brittney Ogike was frustrated. So in 2019, she decided to take matters into her own hands, and with an investment from her brother, NBA All-Star Khris Middleton, created experience that was more welcoming for women of color. “Oftentimes, women with textured hair have to go to local beauty supply retailers for specific products — hair gel, braiding hair, wigs, etc. These stores, historically, have poor customer service, inferior product offerings, and inherent discrimination. After years of being dissatisfied with my experiences shopping for proper hair care, I sought to create change in an industry that ignored us for too long. BEAUTYBEEZ merges the essentials of the traditional beauty supply with the customer experience of a prestige beauty retailer,” she said.

BEAUTYBEEZ is a modern beauty supply for women of color that offers a beautifully-curated one-stop shopping experience for hair, beauty, and skincare products made with melanated women in mind. Customers can shop over 300 brands, including Shea Moisture, Mielle Organics and Carol’s Daughter, at the 3300 sq. ft. North Hollywood, CA flagship location. While there, they can visit The Beauty Bar, and receive facial treatments, waxing, and hair styling service in a relaxing spa space. Beauties who aren’t local can shop from the easy-to-navigate BEAUTYBEEZ website, where domestic shipping is free on orders over $50.

Ogike hopes her space gives her customers the ultimate beauty shopping experience that makes them feel beautiful inside and out. “With BEAUTYBEEZ, we’re creating a space dedicated to the needs of Black and Brown women. We are showing the industry that we deserve the best beauty. My goal is to provide our customers with a beautifully designed space, friendly and knowledgeable staff, and a one-stop-shop for our unique needs,” Ogike said.