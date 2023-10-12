Enough Is Enough. Miles Bridges Does Not Deserve To Be in the NBA

The NBA needs to cut its losses and get rid of Miles Bridges for good. They should’ve already done it, but now they need to cut their losses.

Don’t remember who he is? Let me remind you. A year ago, the Charlotte Hornets forward turned himself into police in Los Angeles and was charged with two felony counts of child abuse and one felony count of injuring a child’s parent.

Advertisement

Shortly after his arrest, his wife and mother to his children, Mychelle Johnson, shared photos of the injuries she sustained during the incident and claimed that she fractured her nose, fractured her wrist, and tore her eardrum.

Advertisement

Although it was later determined that Bridges would serve no jail time, he was sentenced to three years probation. At that time, it felt like he relinquished his right to play in the NBA by putting his hands on the mother of his children. But no, the NBA gave him a disgraceful suspension and the Hornets signed Bridges to a one-year, $7.9 million contract. But just as the NBA preseason started, new information has come out about the Hornets forward.

Advertisement

According to WSOC-TV, an arrest warrant has been issued for Brides, alleging that he violated a domestic violence protective order. The warrant relates to an incident that occurred in January, during a custody exchange that involved the mother of his children

The police report says that Bridges allegedly threw billiard balls at the car of his ex-girlfriend, which damaged her windshield, and threatened to withhold child support payments. His children were in the car when the alleged incident occurred.

Advertisement

As a result, the warrant states that Bridges has been charged with violation of a domestic violence protective order, misdemeanor child abuse, and injury to personal property.

End Bridges’ time in the NBA

I already thought Bridges should’ve been out of the league, but these new allegations should make it clear for the NBA and the Hornets, delete Miles Bridges from the NBA.

Advertisement

Firstly, putting your hands on any woman, let alone the mother of your children should’ve been a one-way ticket out of the Association. But again, the NBA showed how little it cares for women when it gave him a pathetic suspension.

Secondly, Bridges being out of the NBA will not ruin the NBA’s bottom line, why in the world keep him? You avoid the bad press and a man who’s currently on probation faces the consequences of his actions.

Advertisement

When the mother of his children shared photos of her injuries on social media in July 2022, she stated, “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person.”

The NBA and the Charlotte Hornets should not only listen to her but also Bridges. He’s telling you the kind of person he is through his actions, listen to him!