Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
News

Elon Musk Is in Hot Water And This Time It Has Nothing To Do With Twitter

Elon Musk's electric car company allowed rampant racial harassment of Black employees, according to federal lawsuit

By
Jessica Washington
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
NEW YORK, US - SEPTEMBER 17: Elon Musk arrives at the Turkish House to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the 78th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, United States on September 17, 2023.
NEW YORK, US - SEPTEMBER 17: Elon Musk arrives at the Turkish House to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the 78th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, United States on September 17, 2023.
Photo: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency (Getty Images)

Elon Musk is at the center of yet another racism controversy, only this time, we’re not talking about his social media platform. On Thursday, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission dropped a bombshell lawsuit against Musk’s electric car company, Tesla. The lawsuit alleges that the company allowed pervasive racial harassment of Black employees at their Fremont, California plant.

Watch
Elon Musk Has Opened the Floodgates For Racists On Twitter
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Stay Outta Black Businesses' Business
January 27, 2023
Caribbean and Black Twitter Unite To Protect... Oxtail
January 31, 2023

The allegations are jarring. According to the lawsuit, Black employees were routinely called racial slurs, including the n-word, which was uttered on a daily basis. Nooses and swastikas were allegedly drawn over the facility’s public spaces, which, if true, feels like kind of a big thing for the company to miss.

Advertisement

The issues allegedly spanned across the company. Employees who complained about this mistreatment were allegedly terminated, transferred, or had their responsibilities shifted.

This also isn’t the first time Musk’s companies have come under fire for alleged workplace misconduct. It’s not even the first time this specific plant has faced allegations of racism. Tesla was previously sued by seven women in 2021, who claimed that the company allowed rampant sexual harassment to occur. Tesla had to pay $137 million in damages when an employee claimed they’d dealt with racist abuse at the very plant site at the center of this lawsuit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Oh, and last month, the Justice Department sued Musk’s company, SpaceX, over allegations that SpaceX discriminated against refugees and asylum seekers.

This latest lawsuit only furthers concerns that Musk has no business running a social media website that already has a massive white supremacist problem.