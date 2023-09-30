Elon Musk Is in Hot Water And This Time It Has Nothing To Do With Twitter

Elon Musk is at the center of yet another racism controversy, only this time, we’re not talking about his social media platform. On Thursday, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission dropped a bombshell lawsuit against Musk’s electric car company, Tesla. The lawsuit alleges that the company allowed pervasive racial harassment of Black employees at their Fremont, California plant.

The allegations are jarring. According to the lawsuit, Black employees were routinely called racial slurs, including the n-word, which was uttered on a daily basis. Nooses and swastikas were allegedly drawn over the facility’s public spaces, which, if true, feels like kind of a big thing for the company to miss.

The issues allegedly spanned across the company. Employees who complained about this mistreatment were allegedly terminated, transferred, or had their responsibilities shifted.

This also isn’t the first time Musk’s companies have come under fire for alleged workplace misconduct. It’s not even the first time this specific plant has faced allegations of racism. Tesla was previously sued by seven women in 2021, who claimed that the company allowed rampant sexual harassment to occur. Tesla had to pay $137 million in damages when an employee claimed they’d dealt with racist abuse at the very plant site at the center of this lawsuit.

Oh, and last month, the Justice Department sued Musk’s company, SpaceX, over allegations that SpaceX discriminated against refugees and asylum seekers.

This latest lawsuit only furthers concerns that Musk has no business running a social media website that already has a massive white supremacist problem.