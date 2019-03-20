Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump consistently calls the Democrats the “Obstructionist Party.” The President, who loves a cold Forbes magazine smacked against his untanned naked buttocks, claims that when it comes to pushing his raggedy bills through Congress, the Dems don’t want to play fair. As such, the president of people who only pack shorts to visit Alaska never misses an opportunity to call the Democrats out for delaying what Trump believes is best for the country.



Well, Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) is now calling the pot a racist, bigoted, cantankerous old bitch stonewaller, as the White House is refusing to submit any documents to the Committee on Oversight and Reform, which Cummings serves as chairman.

From an op-ed Cummings wrote for The Washington Post:

Let me underscore that point: The White House has not turned over a single piece of paper to our committee or made a single official available for testimony during the 116th Congress One of the most important investigations we are conducting is a review of White House security clearances. The White House argues that Congress is not entitled to any information about individual employees, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying about his communications with the Russians; current national security adviser John Bolton, who worked directly with the gun rights group founded by now-convicted Russian spy Maria Butina; or the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who was reportedly given access to our nation’s most sensitive secrets over the objections of then-White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly and others. Instead, the White House offered to let us read — but not keep — a few pages of policy documents that have nothing to do with the officials we are investigating, along with a general briefing on those policies during which they will answer no questions about specific employees.

Cummings added that the committee is also looking into “hush money” payments the president’s former fixer Michael Cohen made to women claiming to have slept with the president.

Cummings notes that while Cohen provided copies of what he claims were reimbursement checks signed by Trump to back the alleged payments, the White House has not turned over any documents that the committee has requested pertaining to these payments, and instead offered officials the opportunity to “read 30 pages, about half of which were already public or entirely blacked out.”

Also from Cummings Post piece:

The White House has also refused to produce any documents or witnesses in response to our other investigations, including White House officials’ alleged use of personal email in violation of federal law; allegations that the president may have violated the Presidential Records Act by destroying documents; and reports from whistleblowers that the administration allegedly rushed to transfer sensitive nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia in violation of the Atomic Energy Act. The White House is also refusing to provide documents relating to less high-profile issues, such as the use of taxpayer funds to pay for lavish private aircraft. Former health and human services secretary Tom Price had to write his own checks to reimburse the American taxpayers for his wasteful spending, but White House officials on some of those same flights, such as Kellyanne Conway, have refused to provide the documents we need to complete our review. As a reminder of what used to be “normal,” previous presidential administrations turned over tens of thousands of pages of documents in response to Oversight Committee investigations under both parties just a few years ago. The George W. Bush White House gave us more than 20,000 pages relating to Hurricane Katrina; numerous documents and witnesses relating to the leak of covert CIA agent Valerie Plame’s identity; and nearly 1,500 pages of emails between senior White House officials about the death of Pat Tillman. Similarly, the Obama White House produced many documents and emails relating to the Solyndra controversy, as well as witnesses and documents regarding the Benghazi, Libya, attacks, including communication between top White House officials and National Security Council staff.

This proves that Trump’s White House doesn’t care about congressional oversight. He’s blatantly stated this throughout his run for office that he had no intention of playing nice with Democrats. We all know that Trump’s son-in-law Jared “Got dem Visas” Kushner isn’t supposed to be anywhere near a damn security clearance. But the president has a set of rules that only apply to him. He’s basically the kid that brings the football to the field and won’t let anyone else play unless he gets to score. Everyone hates this kid. Everyone.

The president doesn’t care about the Constitution or checks and balances or what past presidents have done before him, and it’s encouraging to see Cummings willing to take this fight to the people—but he ain’t going to get to see none of those papers. The man in the White House is reckless AF and no one can control him; hell, they can’t even keep him off Twitter. At this point, the only person that can save America is special counsel Robert Mueller, and the longer this investigation takes, the less likely I am to even believe that.