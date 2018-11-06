Screenshot: KVUE

A black woman was reportedly looking for assistance with voting when a Texas election judge went full MAGA and began screaming telling the woman to get out and threatening to call to call the police, which has become the white equivalent of “I’m going to get my cousins.”



The incident, which was captured on video and shared with news station KVUE, shows Williamson County election judge and supervisor Lila Guzman going apeshit on a black woman who was reportedly asking for help during early voting on Friday, Nov 2.

“Get out. Get out. Get out. You are rude. You are not following the law,” Guzman is heard yelling at the voter. “Go. Go,” Raw Story reports.

The voter left before the woman’s cousins arrived but no word on whether or not the woman ever got a chance to vote.

Guzman resigned but not for being a damn tyrant; she claims that she quit because she wasn’t supported by Williamson County Elections officials

“Our supervisor loses her composure in the middle of this, and that’s not something that we ever train our poll workers, supervisors, election judges and clerks to do,” Williamson County Elections Administrator Chris Davis told KVUE.

“We always train them and advise them to maintain control of the situation politely and answer voters’ questions and give voters options so situations like these don’t escalate.”

The lady who recorded the video chose not to identify herself when she told KVUE that she knew she needed to start recording as soon as the woman starting getting loud,.

“As soon as she started getting louder, I was like, ‘This is getting out of hand.’ So I began to record,” the voter said. “[Guzman] did tell her she couldn’t vote there, but she didn’t say where in Travis [County]. The lady did have an accent. She could’ve been new to the country. I don’t know, but she needed some help.”

You can watch the video:

