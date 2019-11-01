Elderly Passenger Spits, Hurls Racial Slurs at NYC Bus Driver in Latest Installment of White Men Gone Wild

I don’t know what it is about racists, New York City and public transportation, but since the three of them can’t seem to stay away from each other we have the latest installment of White Men Gone Wild.

According to the New York Daily News, shit went left when an elderly passenger on a Brooklyn MTA bus decided to channel his ancestors and direct a racist diatribe at the bus driver.

It’s not entirely clear what exactly set the aggressor off, though he rambles about the bus being 45 minutes late as a woman off-camera attempts to calm him down. The driver can be heard telling the elderly man that he’s no longer welcome on the bus, to which the man snaps, “You get out, motherfucker. Or drive. And shut your mouth, nigger.”

OK, then.

Wisely, the bus driver keeps his cool, laughs at the audacity of this decrepit-ass racist, and refuses to continue driving—which infuriates the man even further. He then proceeds to mock the driver and hurl racial slurs, insults, and all matter of colorful language before eventually conceding defeat and getting off the bus.



Oh, and he spit at the driver, too. Because of course, he did.



Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesman Shams Tarek confirmed that the incident was referred to the NYPD for a full investigation. An arrest has yet to be made.



“This is abhorrent, racist, and violent behavior,” Tarek said. “Any crimes committed should result in prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”



Be safe out there, y’all.