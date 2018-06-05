The Philadelphia Eagles were recently disinvited from the White House.

A recent statement from the president said the 2018 Super Bowl champions were “unable” to come to the White House, because “They disagree with their resident” about standing during the national anthem.

Here are the facts: Less than 10 Eagles had planned on attending the White House. So riddle me this: How does one disinvite guests from a party they’ve already declined to attend?

This isn’t the first time athletes have declined an invitation to the White House.

In ’84, Celtics MVP Larry Bird refused to visit Reagan. Michael Jordan skipped a meeting with George H. W. Bush in 1991 to play golf. And in 2017, Steph Curry rejected Trump’s invite via twitter.

