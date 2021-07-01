Eager to Cash In on the Celebrity Boxing Craze, Riddick Bowe Is Ready to Embarrass Our Ancestors Next

Photo : Harry How ( Getty Images )

Boxing legend Riddick Bowe, who was last seen quitting the Marines, catching a domestic violence charge, and ordering curly fries in an Arby’s drive-thru window, apparently wants in on the millions of dollars people like Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson are collecting from celebrity boxing matches. To that end, the former heavyweight champ has announced his triumphant return to the ring.

TMZ and DAZN report that nearly 30 years after putting Evander Holyfield on his ass, the 53-year-old has signed on the dotted line with Celebrity Boxing to throw hands once more on October 23 in Miami.

“Who you think I should fight?” Bowe asked in an Instagram post announcing his upcoming match. “Maybe Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Shaq Daddy. [...] Let me know who you want me to fight and it’s a done deal.”

In a past life, the former two-time world heavyweight champ was a bad motherfucker who finished his career 43-1 with 33 knockouts. However, his last bout was wayyyyyy back in 2008 and he doesn’t exactly look like he’s kept himself in the best of shape, so there’s no telling how things will play out in the ring post-retirement.

But regardless of what happens, I’m sure there will be plenty of folks tuning in to see him go head-to-head with whoever his opponent turns out to be.

“We held a very successful Celebrity Boxing event recently live on Pay-Per-View from Atlantic City, and I’d like to start off by thanking our fans for remembering us, and that we started the celebrity versus celebrity attractions over 18 years ago,” Damon Feldman, founder of Celebrity Boxing, said in a statement. “We’ve remained successful through and through because we keep our promises and always deliver an incredible show. If you haven’t seen Official Celebrity Boxing yet, then watching the legendary Riddick Bowe take the ring is a must!”

OK, then.

For tickets and info on the upcoming match, slide over to the official Celebrity Boxing website.

