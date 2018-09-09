Photo: Photo by Jonathan Bachman (Getty)

During a star-studded celebration of black girlhood and womanhood, our #foreverandeverandeverFLOTUS Michelle Obama premiered a new PSA for her voting initiative, When We All Vote.

“We’ve all seen the difference we can make when we choose to cast our ballots. And we’ve all seen the consequences when we don’t bother to show up to the polls,” Obama said.

“That’s why I’m hoping to start a conversation all across the country about this most basic American responsibility.”

Obama then specifically solicited women of color for their help, because they “know how to get things done.”

“When we use our voices, people listen. When we lead, people follow,” Obama, looking energized and very sufficiently hydrated, said. (Seriously, that skin. Will voting give me that level of glow? If so, I’m voting every day and twice on Sundays.)

When We All Vote

Coming up next for Obama and When We All Vote is a Week of Action, slated to run from September 22 to September 29 throughout the country Obama and the When We All Vote team, including co-chairs Janelle Monáe, Common, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Chris Paul.



Flagship events are scheduled for at least a dozen cities, with many smaller communities events to take place throughout the week where attendants can get registered and ready to vote in the mid-terms and beyond.