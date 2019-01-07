Photo: Pool (Getty Images)

Here is your regular reminder that your “president,” Donald Trump, is a big fat liar. He makes bold and ostentatious claims without any evidence, inflates his own ego with his bald-faced lies, and insults the everyday American people with his inane fabrications.

This latest one is a doozy.

We are in the midst of one of the longest government shutdowns in U.S. history, according to the Huffington Post. There are an estimated 800,000 federal workers who have either been furloughed or forced to work without pay because their jobs are considered “essential”—like TSA screeners for instance.

We just came off a major holiday that had probably already set people back for the most part, and now they have to worry about how they are going to pay the lights and the gas, keep their cell phones on and pay the rent. They don’t need any added stressors, and they definitely don’t need anyone trying to co-opt their current struggle and projecting positive feelings about it onto them—so you know that’s what your “president” did of course, right?

On Sunday, HuffPo reports a reporter outside the White House asked Trump, “Mr. President, can you relate to the pain of federal workers who can’t pay their bills?”

Humpty Dumpty, the bright orange rotten egg, said in response: “I can relate. And I’m sure that the people that are toward the receiving end will make adjustments, they always do. And they’ll make adjustments. People understand exactly what’s going on.”

First of all, how does he know what they will and won’t be able to make work? How does he know they are even able to make adjustments?

Because Donnie is a big fat liar who absolutely cannot relate to their struggle, he is probably also blissfully unaware that a great many Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and four out of 10 working adults would not be able to come up with $400 if an emergency occurred.

This government shutdown is one huge unexpected emergency.

The one part of this that Dumb Donald does seem to understand is that people are going to go without paychecks. While acknowledging that, he also made a baseless claim boasting that they are in favor of his shutdown.

“Many of those people that won’t be receiving a paycheck, many of those people agree 100 percent with what I’m doing,” he said.

The Root would like to state up front that the 800,000 federal workers who will be going without a paycheck have not made a formal statement proclaiming their support of Trump’s whiny temper tantrum that is going to cost them more money in the long run. There is no evidence that his claim is based in any amount of truth. It is highly likely that his statement is another one of his lies. Why is his nose not growing?

If you were a government worker who wasn’t getting paid, would you tell the “president” that you agree 100 percent with him shutting down your job so he can build his stupid wall?

I’m sure their response is more along the lines of “Dear Donald: I think the fuck not, you trick ass bitch.”

The only people who are still following the village idiot down his path of treachery are the rest of the village idiots who get just as animated on Twitter as he does and send emails to me and Michael Harriot telling us, “YOUR the real racist.”

Yes, they always confuse “you’re” and “your.”

But I digress. What more can we expect from the moron who turned a campaign-trail mnemonic into an actual administration policy that is now costing nearly a million people their regular paychecks?

Oh, you didn’t know? Let me enlighten you.

According to the New York Times, when the dullard in chief was what they describe as an “undisciplined candidate,” his political advisers needed a way to help him remember to talk about getting tough on immigration—one of his major campaign points.

Your “president” doesn’t like scripts. I’m guessing it’s because he probably can’t read, but we don’t know that for sure. Whatever the reason is, Sam Nunberg and Roger J. Stone Jr. knew they had to figure out something to get him to remember to talk about immigration on the campaign trail.

“How do we get him to continue to talk about immigration?” Nunberg asked Stone. “We’re going to get him to talk about he’s going to build a wall.”

Trump used the imagery of a wall at his campaign rallies, and that is the origin of the “Build the wall!” chant that has become synonymous with his presidency.

And because he has the intelligence quotient the size of a postage stamp, the wall became real in Donald Trump’s head. So real that he is now holding our federal government hostage and putting families in financial danger just so he can build it.

It was a fucking mnemonic. He turned it into a policy. He is that damn stupid.

So now that he has worked everyone into a frenzy and is slowly ruining lives over his big! gigantic! wall!, Trump wants to go on television in primetime to talk about it.

Seriously, this sentient turd full of corn kernels thinks running the United States of America is like running one of his reality television shows. He now wants to give us all a “pep talk” of sorts on Tuesday evening—direct from the Oval Office.

According to the New York Times, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney thinks the Tuesday evening address is a way for Trump to rewrite the narrative surrounding the shutdown fight.

The entire shutdown is his fault. He is holding our country hostage and refusing to sign legislation that would reopen it unless said legislation includes funding for his mnemonic wall. Meanwhile, newly re-minted speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is like,“Nah, bitch. You not getting a wall.”

So while the wannabe pimp of the year continues his holdout, the adults in our federal government are working on a plan to create individual funding bills that could reopen the government—starting with a bill to fund the Treasury Department so people can get their tax refunds from the IRS.

Your “president” is a boastful liar, a bloated idiot and a person unfit for the job he is in.

Dumb dullard Donald Trump is out here doing the gotdamn most. Again.