The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
News

Duke University to Rename Iconic Building After One of the 1st Black Women to Attend the School

joejurado
Joe Jurado
Filed to:Duke University
Duke UniversityBuilding RenamedSchool RenamedWilhelmina Reuben-Cookefirst fiveBlack WomenFirst Black Woman to have Duke Building named for herprinceton universitywoodrow wilsonCampus building renamedRacist school namesChapel HillDurhamJulian AbeleJohn Hope Franklin
Save
Illustration for article titled Duke University to Rename Iconic Building After One of the 1st Black Women to Attend the School
Photo: Katherine Welles (Shutterstock)

Duke University has announced it will rename one of its west campus buildings after one of the first Black women to become an undergraduate at the university.

Advertisement

According to WTVD, the university’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Saturday to change the name of the Sociology-Psychology Building to the Reuben-Cooke Building, after Wilhelmina Reuben-Cooke. Reuben-Cooke enrolled at Duke in 1963 as a part of the “First Five,” a group of Black undergraduates who were the first to attend traditionally segregated classrooms.

Reuben-Cooke, who sadly passed in 2019, is the first Black woman to have a campus building named after her. In 2016, the university dedicated Abele Quad after Julian Abele, the black architect responsible for designing the west campus. There are also multiple facilities on the campus named after Black historian John Hope Franklin.

Advertisement

After graduating in 1967, Reuben-Cooke was named a Woodrow Wilson scholar, which, considering Wilson’s views on race, is a bit ironic. She was an active participant in the civil rights movement during her time at Duke, attending protests in Durham and Chapel Hill. She even signed an open letter calling out prominent members of Duke’s faculty who held memberships at the then-segregated Hope Valley Country Club. In 1973, she graduated from the University of Michigan Law School, going on to become a distinguished attorney.

University President Vincent Price released a statement announcing the name change to members of the Duke community. “From this day forward, anyone who passes through its doors will carry on her legacy of accomplishment, engagement and lasting impact,” President Price wrote.

G/O Media may get a commission
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm)
Apple Watch Series 6 Is Already $15 Off
Apple Watch Series 6 Is Already $15 Off

This summer saw many universities rename campus buildings, usually named for historical racists, after notable Black pioneers as a result of the ongoing protests against police brutality and systemic racism. Princeton removed the name of the aforementioned Woodrow Wilson from its public and international affairs school, citing his legacy of racism as the reason.

While current events may have played a role in Duke renaming the building, it’s nice that Reuben-Cooke was awarded this honor without the asterisk of it previously being named for a horrific racist.

Joe Jurado

Jr Staff Writer @TheRoot. Watcher of wrestling, player of video games. Mr. Steal Your Disney+ Password.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Russell Wilson Is Playing Out of His Mind, Mitch Trubisky Is Playing Himself Out of the League and Other Takeaways From Week 3 of the NFL

Exclusive: Get Into the Trailer of OWN's First-Ever Animated Comedy Series Sincerely, Camille

Attorney Claims Kenosha Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Was Trying to Prevent a Kidnapping

Federal Charges for Black Lives Matter Protesters Even More Appalling in Light of Breonna Taylor Indictment

DISCUSSION