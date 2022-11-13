Updated as of 11/10/2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET

The story of what happened at the University of Kentucky is not going to go away and nor should it go away. A lawyer for Sophia Rosing, a white student at the school, who racially attacked a Black student, said she has decided to withdraw from the university, per AP News. Rosing is also permanently banned from campus and ineligible to return to the school. What a way to screw up your senior year.

“Although she is no longer a student, we must continue our investigations - That includes our cooperation with an investigation into criminal charges filed; our Code of Student Conduct disciplinary proceedings and racial harassment misconduct being reviewed by our Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity. As a community working wholeheartedly to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions. The processes we have in place are essential,” said President Eli Capilouto via CNN.

Attorney Fred Peters said Rosing will be “seeking help” following the incident and her arrest.



Advertisement

“She’s a very, very embarrassed and humiliated young lady,” said attorney Fred Peters.

She should be. Kylah Spring was facing a lot already being a Black student in her first semester at a mostly white college. Being terrorized by a crazy racist senior was certainly not on her bingo card. Spring did not deserve her college experience to begin with this.

G/O Media may get a commission low-waste beauty The Earthling Co. Beauty for the planet

If the beauty fan in your life is eco-friendly—take a gander at the Earthling Co.’s delightful, giftable options. Buy at The Earthling Co. Advertisement

A group of University of Kentucky students rallied Monday night to support Spring, per Lexington Herald Leader. Though Rosing was criminally charged, her booking didn’t guarantee the end to racist chaos on UK’s campus.



The Mu Theta Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. organized a march in response to the viral video of the racist incident from this weekend. Rosing, a senior, was seen spitting racial slurs at Spring, a freshman, and assaulting her inside a residence hall lobby while heavily intoxicated.

Advertisement

Recently, Spring stood in front of the crowd of students and her family who flew in from Memphis to address the incident.

“To Ms. Rosing, you will not break my spirit and you will be held accountable for your actions. I only pray that you open your heart to love and try to experience life differently and more positively after this,” Spring said with tears rolling down her face.

Advertisement

Per the report, students gathered, calling for unity and demanding the university address what happened, given this wasn’t the first racist incident students had to endure. ‘Speak up, UK!” they chanted while marching the campus grounds.

One student, a senior, in a speech recorded via TikTok said: “I listened to my counterparts discussing today like, ‘Yo this is the first time I’ve seen something like. This is the first time that the University of Kentucky has dealt with something like this.’ This is the first time that it’s been recorded - but I promise you this is not the first time that we’ve had to deal with this.”

Advertisement

Read about the previous incidents from NBC News:

In 2020, the university banned a basketball fan from all future sports events after she shouted a racist slur — the same one Rosing used — at a supporter of a visiting team. The fan — Ashley Lyles, who apologized in a statement to NBC affiliate WLEX of Lexington — was not a student, a university spokesperson said. In the past, some students also complained about a mural on campus, dating to 1934, that depicted what some said were enslaved Black people. The mural was covered for more than a year as officials debated how to handle it before it was unveiled again in 2017 with a plaque next to it providing context about its history, concerns that had been raised about it over the years and how the university was working to ensure a more inclusive environment.