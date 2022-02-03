Calling all young Black creatives! HBCU 20x20, a program to prepare Black college students to enter the workforce, has collaborated with DreamWorks Animation to create a talent development initiative called LAUNCH: HBCU Fellowship Program. The initiative is projected to kick off in the spring.



The program will pick 15 HBCU students to participate in an 8-week long fellowship featuring workshops, courses and speakers focused toward creating paths to careers in animation, via DreamWorks. The fellows receive a stipend from DreamWorks Studios, have the opportunity to network within the company as well as apply for the DreamWorks Internship Program and open job positions.



From DreamWorks:



“DreamWorks strives to introduce and carve a path for Black students and we found the perfect partner to create a meaningful fellowship program with HBCU 20x20,” said Rabia Abedin, DreamWorks Animation’s Manager of Early Career Programs & Diversity Outreach. “LAUNCH will continue DreamWorks ongoing commitment to eliminate barriers in animation for the Black community, and we believe that this program will create impactful opportunities for everyone involved.”

HBCU 20x20 founder and CEO Nicole Tinson shared her excitement for the program as well as the opportunities it will open for HBCU students.



“This is a first of its kind partnership, and HBCU 20x20 is excited to embark on this journey with DreamWorks Animation. We’re looking forward to ensuring more people within the HBCU, and ultimately, the Black community, are prepared, ready and connected to career opportunities in animation. We’re grateful to everyone at DreamWorks who continue their ongoing commitment in diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Tinson via press release.



HBCU 20x20, founded in 2017, is dedicated to increasing the socioeconomic mobility of Black students by helping them connect with companies and job recruiters who are committed to diversity and inclusion, via the HBCU 20x20 website.

Our young Black creatives run the world behind a simple PC and smartphone. Just imagine what they can do given the resources from powerful creative companies like this. Applications are currently open and the window closes March 1.: