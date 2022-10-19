Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not discreet when using various forms of media to get his messages across. He’s finished basketball games and headed straight to record his podcast on The Volume. However, his latest move might have you wondering why he didn’t give his punching incident with fellow Warriors teammate Jordan Poole more time to breathe.

Before the NBA’s opening night doubleheader on TNT, a mini-documentary produced by Green, in conjunction with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and Warner Bros. Discovery called “The Countdown, ” aired. In this episode, Green explains that he doesn’t care about people’s opinions, so he didn’t know how big the incident had gotten. This is complete with dramatic music playing in the background.

“You never really know people’s opinions right away, so you give people some time to throw their opinion out, which, quite frankly I don’t care about people’s opinion. To be totally honest with you, I never really knew how much it blew up. Because I don’t spend much time searching Instagram or looking through comments. “I don’t really read many tweets at all, so I was at home chilling with my children. If you want me to be honest with you, I still don’t know how much the world may think it blew up.”

Draymond Green Reflects on Altercation with Jordan Poole | NBA on TNT

I hear you, Draymond, but aren’t you the same guy who said he watched the leaked video 15 times? Green did apologize to Poole, and the team seemed to move on, judging by how badly they beat the Lakers late last night. Poole just got a 4-year, $140 million extension, so he may not even care, c onsidering that Green’s future with the Warriors might be in question. Still, he couldn’t wait at least a few months to get this documentary series off? At least get the bag first.

Advertisement

Despite all of this, Green is looking to move forward positively, putting it on himself to be better:

“Can’t change the events that happened, but we can control what happens moving forward, and that’s where we are. And myself, as a leader of this team, it’s on me to make sure we’re headed that way.”