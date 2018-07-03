Photo: Ronald Martinez (Getty Images)

NFL wide receivers are a notoriously emotional bunch. Even so, no one who played the game is more emotional then Terrell Owens.



Who amongst us can forget this beauty of a video?

Nevertheless, while T.O. can’t admit that he’s pissed with the Hall of Fame voters for not making him a first-ballot, unanimous selection, he’s continuing his boycott of the Hall of Fame induction ceremony because, Owens has always had a flare for the dramatic.

On Tuesday, T.O. announced via Twitter where he will be spending his time since he won’t be going to his own induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Yep, T.O. will be going back to his alma matter to...well, I don’t know what he’s going to do. Maybe he’s going to bring some of the people from MTV’s The Challenge: washed-up reality stars vs. washed-up pros. Maybe he will catch a few passes. Maybe he will dunk on someone like he recently did in this charity game:

Who knows, but it’s happening and, full disclosure, in case you couldn’t tell, I used to be a fan of Washington’s football team until the owner gave a hefty donation to Donald Trump’s campaign and the entire NFL decided to whiteball Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid. So I have a healthy, hate-filled relationship with former Dallas Cowboy, T.O.