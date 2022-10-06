The “last name ever, first name greatest” rapper from Toronto, a.k.a. Drake will be taking the stage for the very first time at Harlem’s legendary Apollo Theater in November.

The Certified Lover Boy made the announcement via an Instagram post on Wednesday. The concert is the latest in a musical series put on in tandem with SiriusXM, who have seen a number of acts perform at the iconic venue this year alone. Drizzy’s performance will be broadcast on the platform for those who aren’t able to secure tickets to the 1,500 seat venue.

Though the 6 Gawd will be making his historic debut at the Apollo, it won’t be his first time making history this year. As previously reported by The Root, in August, Drake surpassed The Beatles as the artist with the most top five hits in Billboard Hot 100 history. This feat was made possible thanks to his collaboration with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby, “Staying Alive.” He now sits at the top of the list with 30 hits, breaking The Beatles 55-year long stretch of just 29. Additionally, the Honestly, Nevermind artist became the first artist in history to earn an astonishing 100 top 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

W hen he’s not breaking records, he’s steadily racking up awards, much like he did on Monday at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards. The “Massive” rapper took home three prizes for Best Collaboration for “Wait For U” with Future and Tems, Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse for his contributions to the same song and Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs.”

For more information on how you can catch Drake at the Apollo next month, head to siriusxm.com.