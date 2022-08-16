I don’t know about you, but it’s a good day when I get to brag about Drake breaking music records. It just does something “massive” to my spirit, and luckily for me, today is one of those days as it’s been recently revealed that Drake has surpassed The Beatles as the artist with the most top five hits in Billboard Hot 100 history.

Per Music Times, this feat was made possible thanks to his new collaboration with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby, “Staying Alive.” Drizzy now sits at the top of the list with 30 hits, breaking The Beatles 55-year streak of just 29. Additionally, as noted by Complex on Monday, the Honestly, Nevermind artist became the first artist in history to earn an astonishing 100 top 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

With all these record-breaking moments, one might wonder what else is in store for the 6 Gawd. One thing that won’t be on the horizon, unfortunately for the folks hoping for it, is his retirement. In fact, the “Sticky” rapper said as much during a recent interview with Nicki Minaj on her Queen Radio.

“I’m not at that point where I even consider that being an option,” Drake explained. “One of the best feelings I have in my life is completing a song or project. And by the way those things are painful as well. A lot of nerves, a lot of confidence wavering. But I feel like I’m reaching a new level of fun. I’ve reached a new level of comfortability where I want to try things. Like this last album, I put out something I wanted to do to challenge myself.”

Congratulations Drizzy, somebody cue the “Toosie Slide!”