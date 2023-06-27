Drake Drops Book of Poems and Teases New Music

Drake has already proven himself as a multi-hyphenate artist. Now, the rapper, actor, singer, entrepreneur is adding poet to his list of titles as he prepares to drop his first book of poems. How’s that for a renaissance man?

The new book, “Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream Of Consciousness,” is a 168-page collection of previously unreleased poems written along with his long-time friend and collaborator, songwriter Kenza Samir. The collection will be available online for $19.95 at drakerelated.com and the book publisher’s site Phaidon.com,

Advertisement

The Canadian rapper, born Aubrey Graham, announced the project in a June 23 Instagram post he captioned, “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life…our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers.”

Advertisement Advertisement

The “Hotline Bling” artist also took out full-page ads in major newspapers, including the New York Post, Los Angeles Times and Houston Chronicle, with a QR code sending fans to the basically bare website titlesruineverything.com, where he teased new music, writing, “I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

Drake teased both projects last June on an episode of his SiriusXM radio show Table for One.



Advertisement

“Me and Kenza have a book coming out this year—we have a book coming out this year, a poetry book,” he said. “So I hope you guys tune into that too ‘cause that’s gonna be some shit. I got another Scary Hours pack coming too, in a little bit. Maybe not right now; I need you to just take this in right now. But I have a Scary Hours—I’m gonna slap some head tops off with the ScaryHours pack. I love this shit.”

Although fans are justifiably excited about a new project from Champagne Papi, one person we can count on securing a copy of his new book is one of Drake’s former high school teachers who wrote this message after learning about the new book,

Advertisement

“Oh my gosh! A HUGE congratulations! I can’t wait to read it! You always were one of the best writers I ever taught [two double heart emojis].”