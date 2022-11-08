The promotional campaign for Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss is beginning to backfire. Leading up to the release of the duo’s collaboration album, both rappers posted hilarious parodies of what a typical press rollout would be like for other artists in the music industry.

The first of those parodies was a fake Vogue magazine cover of Drake and 21, which looked legit, b ut in reality, it wasn’t. In an Instagram post, Drake wrote, “Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!! Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment. Her Loss Nov 4th.”

Sounds and looks like a real magazine cover right? The Canadian rapper even thanked the editor-in-chief of the magazine, Anna Wintour.



According to Reuters, Conde Nast, the owners of the magazine, have sued the Her Loss rappers for using Vogue’s name without their permission. They claim that the rappers’ promotional campaign was built on the unauthorized use of the magazine’s trademarks and false claims that they were going to appear on the next cover, with the support of Wintour.

More from Reuters:

“All of this is false. And none of it has been authorized by Conde Nast,” according to the complaint filed on Monday night in Manhattan federal court. Conde Nast said the defendants also created a counterfeit issue of Vogue that was distributed in major metropolitan areas, accompanied by posters whose layout mimicked Vogue’s own. It said the result was “unmistakable” confusion among the public, including media that touted Drake and 21 Savage as Vogue’s “new cover stars.”

Leading up to the album, the rappers also led fans to believe they were appearing on a multitude of shows including NPR’s Tiny Desk, The Howard Stern Show, Saturday Night Live and most recently, A COLORS SHOW.

Obviously, these were all parodies, but I wonder if these shows will follow Vogue’s lead and take legal action against the rappers.