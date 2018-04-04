Screenshot: YouTube video

Let’s end the night on a high note, shall we?



I have something that you never ever thought you needed in your life.

It is a recording of the Dr. Seuss book There’s a Wocket In My Pocket being turned into a trap song as a rapper recites it over the beat of “Walk It Like I Talk It” by Migos.

As I write this, the YouTube video has 488,813 views. I’m sure at least 813 of them are me.

I have been over here doing the Lil Uzi Vert shoulder shimmy for about the last hour as I write my articles for tonight because it is, as the kids say, LIT, child.

I wonder how many times the guy had to recite it before he got through it without messing up, because he is showing some skills on this.

As someone said in the YouTube comments, this needs to be produced for real.

Now I’m thinking of all the other Dr. Seuss books I want to see recorded over a trap beat, like Green Eggs and Ham, The Cat In The Hat, and Horton Hears a Who.

Maybe a thotty remix to Hop on Pop?

Whatever. Don’t mind me.

Get your dance on to this here jig though.