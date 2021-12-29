While Dr. Dre may still be in a celebratory mood following “his divooooorce” from his now-ex-wife Nicole Young, he won’t be the only one celebrating, thanks to the recent divorce settlement.

Advertisement

Per Complex, on Tuesday and after months of legal proceedings, The Chronic rapper agreed to pay $100 million to Young, closing the chapter on their messy divorce saga. Per the settlement, Young will receive $50 million now and the rest next year. She will also get to keep four of the ten vehicles they own, which include a Rolls Royce, Range Rover, Escalade limousine, and Spyder motorcycle; her jewelry; any cash and money she currently has in her accounts; and any items belonging to her in various storages. Additionally, she’ll have to move out of their home in Malibu as Dr. Dre will regain control of it as a part of the agreement.

As for the legendary rapper and producer, he’ll get to keep seven properties, full rights to his masters, trademarks, partnerships and trusts and all Apple stocks, including proceeds from the sale of Beats by Dre. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, sources close to the music mogul allege Young could’ve gotten a better deal had she settled a year ago, adding: “She could have even been on the field for the Super Bowl halftime show as a friendly ex-wife.”

As previously reported by The Root, Dr. Dre is set to perform at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

“I would’ve never thought that this moment would be happening right now,” Dre said at the time. “The fact that the NFL [and] Pepsi are allowing hip-hop to come into this game I’m so honored and so inspired to be able to come in and do this show.”