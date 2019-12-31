'Don't Put Your Race Before Being Christian': Pastor Assures Parishioners That Trump Visit Won't Cause ICE Raids

Photo : John Moore ( Getty Images )

Pastor Guillermo Maldonado of King Jesus International Ministry Church in Miami add ressed concerns of hundreds of pa rish ioners in a Spanish-language service on Sunday.

Maldonad o’s megachurch will host President Trump’s “’Evangelicals for Trump’ Coalition Launch ” rally on Friday and he made a promise to his worried congre gation that undocumented immigrants will not be at risk for deportation if they attend.

“I ask you: Do you think I would do something where I would endanger my people? I’m not that dumb,” the Florida pastor said. But here’s where the conversation takes a hard turn for me:

“I don’t think the president would do such a thing,” Maldonado said. “Don’t put your race or your nationality over being a Christian. Be mature ... If you want to come, do it for your pastor. That’s a way of supporting me.”

Yeeeeaaah, nah.

First of all, as a black man in America, I would absolutely never suggest to anyone that they should put their non marginalized, socially dominant religion before their extremely marginalized, historically oppressed racial identity. Secondly, “I don’t think the president would do such a thing.” Bruh, which president would that be? Certainly we’re not talking about Donald “Tweets Like a Drunk 6 Year Old” Trump here, right? Not Orange-flavored Mussolini who institutes arbitrary Muslim bans and makes “illegal immigrant” out to be synonymous with “rapist” and “criminal” and made himself notorious for implementing policy that allowed for the separation of children from their parents at the border -not that president, correct?

I really need the good pastor to not stand behind the pulpit and pretend that his parishioners fears are unfounded. Just this month, we’ve seen reports of sweeping ICE raids in Mississippi. Students have been abducted and detained from the schools they attend. So the idea that snatching folks up at church is the line this administration won’t cross is, at best, naive and, at worst, dangerously misleading.

I suppose all we can do is hope Guillermo is right. But if it were me and Bill Clinton, Nixon, Reagan, Bush Sr. or any other architect of mass incar ceration was coming down to a black mega church event and a well meaning reverend was trying to assure me I’m in no immediate danger, even with no warrants on me... nah, I’m good.