You would think the former President of the United States would have better things to do on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, but nope! Because Donald Trump is a tone-deaf, kumquat-hued attention whore, he’ll be commemorating one of the worst days in American history by providing commentary for a boxing match between Evander Holyfield—who may or may not have grown up in the Prohibition Era—and former UFC champion Vitor Belfort.

I thought this was a joke. Per ESPN, it’s not a joke:



Former President Donald Trump has signed a contract to provide commentary on a “gamecast” of Saturday’s boxing event headlined by Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort, Triller told ESPN on Tuesday. His son Donald Trump Jr. will join him at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

“I love great fighters and great fights,” our former commander-in-tweet said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.”

For those wondering what other former presidents—you know, the ones who actually give a shit about the impact of 9/11 on American citizens—will be up to, CBS News reports the following:

On the same day, meanwhile, former President George W. Bush will visit the 9/11 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania and former President Barack Obama will visit the 9/11 memorial in New York City. President Joe Biden will visit all three crash sites in New York City, Pennsylvania and Arlington, Virginia.

Trump’s involvement in this boxing match shouldn’t come as a complete surprise considering he’s been inducted into the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame, the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame, and hosted plenty of matches at his casinos throughout the 1980s and ‘ 90s. But the timing is deplorable—and further demonstrates not only his lust for relevance but his complete disinterest in even pretending to convey empathy. And as if I didn’t already have zero incentive to watch a 58-year-old former four-time world heavyweight champion embarrass himself in the ring, I now have even less incentive to do so.

For those of you who are still interested in Triller’s latest cash grab, you can slide over to their website to find out how you can partake in this foolishness.

