Donald Trump Jr. Was Put in Twitter Jail for Posting False Information About COVID-19

Photo : SAUL LOEB ( Getty Images )

Donald Trump Jr. is an idiot.



That’s not a diss, that’s just a fact.



If Donald Trump Jr. was taking an IQ test against a tractor-trailer tire and the fate of the world lay in the results, smart money would be to bet on the tire.



Advertisement

On Tuesday, Trump Jr., aka Not Ivanka, was put in Twitter jail for posting the most ridiculous video of “doctors” claiming that hydroxychloroquine really is a miracle drug and the government is ignoring the facts. The whole thing is bullshit—the doctors, the claims, the president’s son. So Twitter said enough and deleted the president’s son’s misleading tweet and said it would “limit some account functionality for 12 hours,” the Washington Post reports.



From the Post:



The tweet, which featured a viral video showing a group of doctors making misleading and false claims about the coronavirus pandemic, was directly tweeted by Trump Jr.‘s account. That contrasts with his father, who retweeted multiple clips of the same video to his 84.2 million followers Monday night. Twitter removed the videos, deleting several of the tweets that President Trump shared, and added a note to its trending topics warning about the potential risks of hydroxychloroquine use. “Tweets with the video are in violation of our covid-19 misinformation policy,” Liz Kelley, a spokeswoman for Twitter, told The Washington Post. Trump shared the video — which claims that face masks and shutdowns are not needed to stop the spread of the virus — as he shared 14 tweets over a half-hour span defending the use of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that the president has repeatedly promoted, and attacking Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-diseases expert.

Advertisement

The Post noted that Facebook removed this dumb-ass video after it had been watch some 14 million times. YouTube also removed the video because basically social media, the cesspool of foolishness, is more responsible than the president’s embarrassment of a son.



With less than 100 days until the most important election in America’s history (I’m being dramatic, but we’ve got to get these bamas out of here) the Trumps are trying to reframe the disaster that is the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus, which is responsible for 145,000 people in the United States.



“The president spent months obstinately denying the severity of the crisis, refusing to wear a mask in public, blaming the rise of case numbers on testing and campaigning against governors’ shutdown orders. In recent weeks, however, Trump has occasionally changed tack, donning a mask in public for the first time earlier this month and deciding to cancel the Republican National Convention events set to take place in Jacksonville, Fla.,” the Post reports.



Trump and his dumb-ass son have turned to promoting the highly controversial drug that the Food and Drug Administration warns carries significant health risks, yet the idiot Trumps keep portraying it as a miracle drug that is being denied to the people by some kind of conspiracy.

Advertisement

The video featured goat herders and voodoo priestess championing hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19. The clip that was shared across social media focused on a woman named Stella Immanuel, “who received a medical license in Texas in November, according to state records,” the Post notes.



Immanuel, who also claims to be a “Deliverance Minister” and believes she is “God’s battle axe and weapon of war,” worked as a doctor in Nigeria and has given sermons attacking “the gay agenda, secular humanism, Illuminati and the demonic new world order.” Basically she’s a hotep.



Advertisement

“You don’t need a mask,” Immanuel claimed in the video, which we all know is bullshit, and then touted the claims that hydroxychloroquine isn’t effective against the coronavirus “fake science.”

“We don’t need to be locked down,” she continued, despite evidence that stay-at-home orders have helped curb the spread of the virus. “America there is a cure for covid.”



Advertisement

There is no cure for the coronavirus— and unfortunately, there is also no cure for stupidity.

