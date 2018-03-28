Photo: Saul Loeb (Getty Images)

I want to make this clear: I derive no joy from reporting these types of stories.



Psyyyyyyyyyyych.

There is a part of me that gets immense joy in blogging about the extramarital messiness of the Trumps. It’s as if the god of petty knows that if we must endure a dystopian Donald Trump regime, then we should at least get something out of it.

Well, it turns out that the rotten, unprotected apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, as Lil Donnie Jr., aka Not-Ivanka, aka “I am your son, dad!” doesn’t practice safe sex, either. After reports that Big Donald, aka Big Russian Shawty, aka Donald Daniels, aka Little Fingers, had unprotected sex with porn actress Stormy Daniels, Us Weekly is now reporting that Lil Donnie Jr. was having unprotected sex with Aubrey O’Day, but not because he’s a gross shit heel like his father—I mean, he totally is, but he had an actual reason for having unprotected sex with his jump-off—but because the two were trying to have a baby!

“Don told Aubrey he wanted to have a baby with her,” an insider told the gossip magazine. “They were trying for one.”

Lil Donnie Jr., now 40, apparently met the former Danity Kane singer during season 5 of his father’s show Celebrity Apprentice in 2011. According to Us Weekly, the affair continued until March 2012 and ended only because Lil Donnie Jr.’s wife, Vanessa (remember her?), the mother of his five children, found emails between the two.

Even after the affair ended, the insider notes that Lil Donnie Jr. continued to thirst after O’Day.

“He’d call Aubrey and leave long voicemails telling her he still loved her over and over,” the source told Us Weekly. “He’d cry and say he was nervous his wife would take the kids away.”

Well, looks like that’s happening, as Lil Donnie Jr.’s wife has filed for divorce.

“We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families,” the estranged couple said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority.”