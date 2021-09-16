Former president and current bag of orange extract Donald Trump is a world class liar. We know that. He’s an Olympic-level liar. He’s the Michael Jordan of lying. Fine, he’s the LeBron James of lying. He’s Wilt Chamberlain.



So it stands to reason that the Elgin Baylor of lying would want the Scottie Pippens of lying to assist in pulling what can only be the world’s greatest con (should they be successful) to run the 2024 election.

According to CNN, Trump endorsed state Rep. Mark Finchem for secretary of state of Arizona, thus acquiring the latest infinity stone in announcements of Republicans who supported his lies about the 2020 election as his top elections officials in three crucial states—Arizona, Michigan and Georgia.

Trump’s already endorsed Georgia Congressman Jody Hice over incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger and “Michigan Republican activist Kristina Karamo who Trump noted is ‘strong on Crime, including the massive Crime of Election Fraud.’”



Those three states just so happen to be the states “where the current elections chiefs opposed his efforts to reverse his 2020 defeat.”



From CNN:



If people who have sought to undermine the 2020 election are running things in 2024, when Trump might be a candidate again, experts and many Democrats fear that attempts to subvert the will of the voters stand a much greater chance of success. “It is incredibly dangerous to support people for office who do not accept the legitimacy of the 2020 election. It suggests that they might be willing to bend or break the rules when it comes to running elections and counting votes in the future,” said Rick Hasen, a professor of law and political science and co-director of the Fair Elections and Free Speech Center at the University of California, Irvine. “Someone who claims falsely that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump lacks credibility and cannot be trusted to run a fair election.”

Who is Finchem, you ask? Oh, he’s just a QAnon conspiracy theorist, who has “been an especially aggressive promoter of the lies that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump and rife with ‘rampant’ fraud, which everyone knows is…how do the French say? Bullshit.



And get this: Finchem was at the failed coup on Jan. 6, in which several members of the sovereign state Whiteghanistan stormed the Capitol. Finchem was photographed outside the U.S. Capitol, but denies any involvement in the riot.



And despite President Biden nearing the end of his first year in office, Finchem is still looking for a way to overturn Biden’s victory in the state.



CNN notes that the real problem isn’t the fanatics and fringe folks who truly believe that the election was stolen, but the run-of-the-mill Republican voters are mandating that their elected officials support this lie. According to a CNN poll, “63% of all respondents (correctly) thought Biden had won enough votes to win the presidency—but that only 21% of Republicans felt that way, compared to 97% of Democrats and 64% of independents.”