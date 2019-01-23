Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

We all have opinions about and creative names for Donald Trump. He leaves himself open to plenty of criticism, so it’s easy to come up with disparaging things to say about him. You simply need to pick a topic like his racism, his lack of intelligence, his troubling policies, the fact that he is a boor—literally anything, because the possibilities are endless.

According to CNN, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) attended an event given by Al Sharpton’s National Action Network along with Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), as well as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. While addressing those in attendance, Jeffries compared Trump to the highest ranking leader in the Ku Klux Klan.

“These are challenging times in the United States of America — we have a hater in the White House, a birther in chief, the grand wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” Jeffries said. “One of the things that we’ve learned is that while Jim Crow may be dead, he still got some nieces and nephews that are alive and well.”

Oops.

According to CNN, this isn’t the first time Jeffries—who is the House Democratic Caucus chairman—has spoken out against Trump and his ideologies.

During an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on The Situation Room, Jeffries flamed Trump for his response to the Charlottesville, Va., white nationalist rally during which Heather Heyer was killed in 2017.

“(Trump’s) reaction to Charlottesville was clearly inadequate, unacceptable, inappropriate, and for many people throughout America, led them to conclude that the president of the United States chose to pull the sheets off and reveal himself, in terms of his tendency to be a racial arsonist, fanning the flames of hatred,” Jeffries told Blitzer.

When Blitzer asked if he was suggesting that Trump was a racist, Jeffries said: “No. He’s a racial arsonist. He uses race to advance his own ends—that’s troubling.”

I personally believe Trump is a racist, but I can see why Jeffries would stop short of saying that out loud and on the record. He has a career to protect.

Here at The Root, we aren’t afraid to tell it like it is. Our bosses prefer it.

So, yes. Trump is a racist. He is the grand wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. He is the dotard in chief. He is Humpty Trumpty, and we want him to have a great fall. He is more than a racial arsonist, he is the racist flame that is burning our country to the ground.

And he must be stopped. Come hell or high water.

Lettuce pray.