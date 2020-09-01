Donald Trump Blasts Black Lives Matter as 'Discriminatory,' 'Bad for Black People' Because of Course, He Did

Photo : Win McNamee ( Getty Images )

Kids are a lot of work.

They get into everything, have limitless curiosity and oftentimes have to be saved from themselves. If it were up to a child, they’d eat ice cream for breakfast, Skittles for lunch and skip dinner entirely to watch reruns of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. They’re well-intended though, so their cuteness might be a distraction, and you might relent more than you care to admit, but you have to spare them from their own instincts or else they’ll go play in traffic with rotted teeth from all that damn ice cream.

Donald Trump thinks Black Lives Matter is a child.

During an interview with Fox News on Monday, Satan’s understudy had some choice words for Black Lives Matter—because of course, he did. But it was how he went about denouncing the decentralized movement that drew attention.

“Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization,” he said. “The first time I ever heard of Black Lives Matter, I said, ‘That’s a terrible name.’ It’s so discriminatory. It’s bad for Black people. It’s bad for everybody.”

It’s. Bad. For. Black. People.



By his logic, we’re somehow harming ourselves by holding police accountable for their conduct and railing against racial inequality.

I told you he thinks it’s a child.

He also dismissed corporations who have poured resources into Black Lives Matter as “weak” for taking the “easiest path.”

“That’s not the easy path,” he said. “That’s a very dangerous path.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has come for the Black Lives Matter either.

“Black Lives Matter, when did it start? Marching down the street screaming, ‘Pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon.’ They were talking about policemen and women,” he told Fox & Friends in August. “All of sudden, this is taking on this air of great respectability. Well, how does it start there? It’s a Marxist group. It’s a Marxist group that is not looking for good things for our country and now I see these leagues all kneeling down.”

And of course, there was the time he called the Black Lives Matter mural painted along Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Towers in New York City, a “symbol of hate.”

So while Trump might treat Black Lives Matter like an unruly child that’s acting up in Walmart, we ain’t stupid. We all know the only child is the one in the White House.

So if you haven’t done so already, read up on the voting laws in your state, register to vote and let’s boot this human temper tantrum out of office in November.