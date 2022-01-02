Fall back, Ryan Seacrest, Don Lemon is coming to take over NYE television screens for the 2022. This past Friday night, during CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, Lemon was passed a few too many—leading to a full on rant, popping out of a lemon cake, and a good bit of on-air twerking.

Don Lemon, who joined the network in 2003 as an anchor, has always been outspoken, but only during the holiday do we get to watch him get loose off the goose (or was it tequila?) like this. CNN was down in the dirty south in New Orleans for the festivities, and boy did things get dirty quick. Lemon kicked off his rant by addressing his “haters” saying drunkenly:

“I don’t give a — what you think about me, what do you think about that,” and continued on by stating, “I don’t care, I’m a grown-ass man, and I don’t care what you think about me.”

Over the years, Lemon has caught a lot of flack for his candor, a critique the 55- year-old anchor says is due to him “being a successful Black man” and that folks just aren’t used to seeing a Black man in positions like his.

“I am to be able to share my point of view on television and it freaks people out and you know what,” he continued. “You can kiss my behind, I do not care. I don’t care. … I have one life. It is who I am, and I feel very … blessed and honored to be in this position, to be able to do this, for all of the hate I get, it’s motivation to me. Bring it. I don’t care.”

Most recently, CNN has fallen under pressure to fire Lemon after he allegedly tipped off Jussie Smollet that he would soon be under police investigation.

But the Empire style drama did not stop Don from ringing in the New Year right. As the clock struck midnight, central time, he popped out of a lemon cake adorned with a blinged-out lemon chain around his neck.

Don Lemon wasn’t the only CNN host to be tequila tipsy live on air though. Andy Cohen was live from Times Square alongside Anderson Cooper, where he told us how he really feels about outgoing NYC mayor, Bill de Blasio. Despite Cooper’s attempts to quiet him, Cohen belted out “Let me tell you something. Watching Mayor de Blasio do his ‘victory lap’ dance after four years of the crappiest job as the mayor of New York! The only thing that the Democrats and the Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been, so sayonara, sucka!”

And you know anytime somebody starts a rant with “Let me tell you something,” it’s about to get messy. While CNN may never replace the 106 and Park NYE countdown of yesteryear, it might just earn my viewership in 2023.