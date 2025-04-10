Does Teedra Moses Look Like Phylicia Rashad? The Internet Sure Thinks So!

While Teedra Moses might be going viral for the resurgence of her 2004 hit “Be Your Girl,” she’s starting to become the talk of the timelines for a whole other reason: her resemblance to Phylicia Rashad. And now, the internet can’t stop talking about them!

All the chatter is due to a newly resurfaced video interview of Moses on “The Tamron Hall Show,” where Hall mentioned how much the pair resemble one another after seeing her perform on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. Moses doesn’t agree — at all, and even told Hall that she looks like her mom and her mom must look like Rashad.

But that didn’t stop folks in the comments section from calling out the uncanny likeness.

“Denial is a river because that’s her doppleganger,” wrote one user in the comments section of Hall’s video on TikTok.

“She lying! Know she looks JUST like that lady,” said another.

“The hairstyle makes her look even more like Phylicia Rashad,” one other user said. During her daytime talk show appearance, Moses wore her jet black hair slicked-back with curls at the end.

However, some fans tried to see things from Moses’ point of view.

“She doesn’t want to accept the resemblance because Phylicia is older,” one user noted.

“Oh my girl felt shaded,” said another.

“She may be saying that because Phylicia is an older woman, she may not like being told she looks like a 76 year old although they both look good idk,” noted one other user.

In a related post on Baller Alert’s TikTok page, users there joked that they also questioned if Moses was “Clair Huxtable,” referencing Rashad’s famous character from “The Cosby Show.” Others felt as if she looked like the daughter of Rashad and LisaRaye McCoy while some said she looked a bit more like Rashad’s actual sister, Debbie Allen.

Over on X, more folks felt the same way.

“I never noticed but teedra moses lowkey resembles phylicia rashad,” another user penned.

“Teedra Moses stole Phylicia Rashad’s WHOLE face! Debbie Allen is her BLOOD sister and don’t look THIS much like her! Her own DAUGHTER skipped by her genetically,” one other user wrote.

Questioned another user, “Is Teedra Moses Phylicia Rashad Lol…?”