DMX's Daughter to Release Docuseries on Drug Addiction

The 10-year-old daughter of DMX is doing her part to raise awareness for fentanyl use and drug addiction and how it can affect the ones we love.

Per The Source, Sonovah Hillman Jr recently posted a video to YouTube titled Walk on By, sharing the news of her upcoming project. She also launched a GoFundMe in order to cover pre and post-production costs to help bring it to life.

“I lost my aunt and uncle to a fentanyl overdose and my dad to drug addiction. Fentanyl is affecting every gender, race, class and age group,” Hillman says in the two-minute-long video.

In addition to multiple pictures and videos of her late father before showing other horrifying stories of young children who died from fentanyl exposure. She then goes on to explain that she was inspired to make the video after D.A.R.E. program visited her school and after seeing a TikTok video of rap legend Master P speaking to his daughter encouraging her to get help for her drug addiction.

Walk on by

“I felt like I had to do something to help this crisis. I came up with the idea to do a four-part docuseries on fentanyl and drug addiction,” she captioned in the GoFundMe description online. “I want to show the world the point of view from a child’s perspective. I know that others are going through some of the same things. I want to reach out and ask for assistance with some of the production costs to get started. These funds will be used for pre and post-production. All donations are greatly appreciated and will help me get closer to my goal of educating, spreading awareness, and saving lives. #Fenta-NAW.”



As previously reported by The Root, DMX died of a drug overdose at the age of 50 in April 2021.