When a federal judge ruled Tuesday that AT&T could purchase Time Warner for the whopping sum of $85 billion, many predicted that the case would pave the way for other such mergers, including a potential bidding war over the assets of 21st Century Fox. On Wednesday, those predictions came true as Comcast threw its hat in the ring with an offer that tops the one Disney made to acquire Fox.

In December, Disney signed a $52.4 billion all-stock deal to buy major parts of 21st Century Fox including 21st Century Fox movie and television studios, a cable group that is comprised of FX Networks, National Geographic, 300-plus international channels and 22 regional sports networks. The deal would also double Disney’s stake in the Hulu video streaming service to 60 percent. Disney would also take on $13.7 billion of Fox’s debt, bringing the actual total of the deal to $66.1 billion.

Not to be outdone, Comcast came with the Big Joker Wednesday and made an unsolicited offer of $65 billion in cash for Fox’s assets. Comcast’s offer is worth $35 per share in cash, a 19 percent premium over what Disney is offering. In addition, Comcast would also pay the $2.5 billion breakup fee Fox agreed to with Disney as well as an additional $1.53 billion fee that would have been paid to Disney, bringing the offer total to $69.3 billion.

Comcast delivered a letter to Fox’s board of directors—including Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch—specifically addressing and countering Disney’s offer.

“After our meetings last year, we came away convinced that the 21CF businesses to be sold are highly complementary to ours, and that our company would be the right strategic home for them,” Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said in the letter.

Comcast is also a part owner of Hulu, and their stake would be doubled to 60 percent as well if their deal were approved.

Fox is expected to vote on the Disney offer July 1o.

Expect to see more deals like this going through as content distributors look to purchase content creators and make themselves more competitive against streaming companies like Netflix and Amazon.