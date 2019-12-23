Disgraced President Invited Disgraced Navy Seal to Disgraced Mar-a-Lago

Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

The president, much like his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, is a shithole. So I guess it shouldn’t be shocking, but for some reason, it still is, that President Trump invited retired disgraced Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher to Mar-a-Lago over the weekend to allow Gallagher to kiss his ring in person.



“Finally got to thank the President and his amazing wife by giving them a little gift from Eddie’s deployment to Mosul,” Gallagher and his wife, Andrea, wrote under images of them and the Evil Overload and his wife, Complicit Trump, posted Saturday on their joint Instagram account, the New York Post reports.



The photo appears to show the president holding a wrapped gift, most likely the ear of a dead Iraqi teen.

That’s because Gallagher, a modern-day killing machine, had “been charged in September 2018 with 10 offenses under the Uniform Code of Military Justice over accusations that he had stabbed to death an injured, sedated teenage ISIS prisoner, photographing himself holding the dead teenager’s head by the hair and sending the photo to friends,” notes the Post.

Gallagher was initially demoted and had his pay cut until the president said “fuck that shit” and stepped in and reversed the process. He also restored Gallagher’s rank because the dead teen was not white.

From the Post:

A disciplinary hearing that could have resulted in Gallagher being stripped of his Trident pin, which designates him as a member of the elite commando unit, was also scrapped. Trump announced on Twitter that he wouldn’t allow the Navy to take Gallagher’s pin. The controversy led to the firing of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer.

The Post also noted that the couple posed for a photo with the human poop emoji, Donald Trump Jr. at the conservative group Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit on Saturday.